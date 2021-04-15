Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at ICC
ICC: Bensouda to add two charges against lawyer Gicheru

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor intends to add two more counts against lawyer Paul Gicheru in the witness interference case, whose outcome will have a huge impact on the collapsed trial of Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Sang.

