Revealed: Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s phone called Ruto witnesses

By  Walter Menya

  • ICC investigators had interviewed Mr Gicheru in September 2018.
  • Prosecution is opposing the defence’s request to have the arrest warrant lifted.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s office landline was among various phone numbers used to call witnesses who were set to testify against Deputy President William Ruto, a new filing by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, has revealed.

