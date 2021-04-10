File

News

Prime

Fatou Bensouda: How William Ruto scuttled poll violence case

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • When they opted to terminate the case against the DP, the ICC judges said there was no evidence of his personal involvement.
  • The Deputy President has maintained his innocence over the matter, and these new accusations, grave as they are, add no prosecutorial value to the already terminated case

Deputy President William Ruto was at the centre of witness tampering in the post-election violence case against him, documents filed at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda show.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui buried

  2. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 21

  3. Kenya, Tanzania move to deepen relations

  4. Tanzania tourism board boss suspended

  5. Djibouti elections a tricky balance between democracy and stability

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.