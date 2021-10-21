Agnes Tirop
Ibrahim Rotich confessed to killing athlete Tirop, say police

By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • Police say it is clear the suspect had intention to kill her and toxicological analysis would reveal more information.
  • Ms Tirop’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside her bedroom on Wednesday last week, a day after she was reported missing.

The prime suspect in the murder of two-time world 10,000 metres bronze medalist Agnes Tirop, Ibrahim Emmanuel Rotich, admitted to killing her before he fled her Iten home.

