Mystery woman sought as taxi driver arrested in Agnes Tirop murder probe 

By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • Athlete's young sister recounts events that preceded her sibling's gruesome murder.
  • Police have intensified the manhunt for the murdered athlete's runaway husband.

An unidentified woman visited murdered Olympian Agnes Tirop’s home a day before her lifeless body was found in the bedroom she shared with her fugitive husband Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich, it has emerged.

