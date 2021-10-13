Agnes Tirop
Olympic star Agnes Tirop’s dreams cut short by killer

By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • She had everything to live for at the tender age of 25 and with a blossoming athletics career ahead of her, but a cruel killer ended Agnes Jebet Tirop’s dreams. The country and global athletics fraternity was in shock following news that the body of the long distance runner had been found in the bedroom of her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.  Tirop represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games only two months ago.
  • Tirop broke the women's only 10km world record in Germany last month after finishing in 30:01 minutes

Star athlete, Agnes Tirop, had everything to live for at the tender age of 25 and with a blossoming career ahead.

