Reach out to us for help, urges AK boss Tuwei

Three-time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany (centre), London Marathon champion Joycyline Jepkosgei (right), and other athletes, outside the home of World 10,000 bronze medalist Agnes Tirop, in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021, following reports that she had been killed.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Renowned cross-country runner and 10,000 metres specialist Hosea Macharinyang was found hanging from a rope at the family home in West Pokot County on Saturday.  He will be buried at his Murkwijit home on Thursday.
  • Jackson Tuwei, the AK President, said that it was so sad that Macharinyang had to take his life.

Athletics Kenya (AK) wants athletes facing any personal problems to seek advice from its officials instead of resorting to taking their own lives.

