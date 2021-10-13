Reach out to us for help, urges AK boss Tuwei

Athletics Kenya (AK) wants athletes facing any personal problems to seek advice from its officials instead of resorting to taking their own lives.

Renowned cross-country runner and 10,000 metres specialist Hosea Macharinyang was found hanging from a rope at the family home in West Pokot County on Saturday. He will be buried at his Murkwijit home on Thursday.

Jackson Tuwei, the AK President, said that it was so sad that Macharinyang had to take his life.

“Our condolences to the family and friends for the loss of a very good and dedicated athlete who did great duty to our country. We advise any athlete who may be facing any problems or serious challenges to approach our officials for help. We are willing to give a hearing like we have done for many,” Tuwei said.

He spoke to Nation Sport on Monday, just days before yesterday’s tragic death of Tokyo Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop.

He also asked athletes who are employees to approach their authorities on any official challenges they are encountering. Many Kenyan athletes are employed in the disciplined forces.

“On the domestic front, local authorities may also assist. Anything to do with business, the law courts can handle,” said Tuwei, a retired Commander of the Kenya Army.

West Pokot Sub-County Commissioner Kennedy Lunalo said on Sunday that the late Macharinyang left no suicide note.

The 2007 Great Edinburg Run champion is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness.

In the wake of that sad incident, Tuwei has also strongly advised athletes to keep off shylock issues.

He said that some athletes were getting themselves in trouble by borrowing money from shylocks and end up losing their property when they are unable to repay.