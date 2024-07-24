I’m sorry, Sports CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen to Kenyans

Former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised to Kenyans over the controversies that marred his stint on the docket.

In a heartfelt message posted on his social media pages, Mr Murkomen said he was sorry for the things he may have said and his lifestyle in the course of his duty.

Mr Murkomen, among the 22 ministers in Ruto's first Cabinet that was sent packing, was widely mentioned by the Generation Z protesters when they called on the President to sack them for incompetence.

Surprisingly, the lawyer-turned-politician managed to win President Ruto's favour in the final selection of the new Cabinet, but heading to a different docket.

While reading the list of the remaining Cabinet nominees, President Ruto announced that Mr Murkomen would be in charge of the sports portfolio, previously held by Mr Ababu Namwamba, another stylish politician.

His first reaction was to reach out to Kenyans to apologise for his past misdeeds and promise to try and clean up his tainted public image.

“The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service,” the former Roads CS said.

He also thanked the President for giving him a second chance to redeem himself, pledging to serve Kenyans diligently, with great humility and unwavering accountability if the Parliament approves his name.

“Honoured and grateful to have been nominated by President William Ruto as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. Thank you, Mr President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation, Kenya.”

Expensive wardrobe

Since his removal from the roads docket, Mr Murkomen, went silent after backlash from Kenyans when he appeared in an interview and showcased his expensive watch, belt and sneakers.

His sudden change of wardrobe and poor engagement with Kenyans after his appointment are some of the reasons believed to have angered Kenyans who expressed their displeasure in the anti-Ruto protests across the country.

He admitted to having a weakness for the finer things in life, which led him to own a Rolex watch worth Sh900, 000, a belt costing between Sh40, 000 to Sh50, 000, shoes for Sh80, 000, and a simple tie costing about Sh20, 000.

Mr Murkomen had also promised to put away his expensive watch to avoid backlash from Kenyans.

At one point, while serving as Roads CS, Murkomen was seen harshly dismissing one of the jobless Kenyans who had approached him and pleaded for consideration as a driver.

Mr Murkomen was then at the National Transport and Safety Authority headquarters to access service delivery to Kenyans.

His response was brief; hatupeani kazi hapa (We don’t give out jobs here).

A day later, when his harsh remarks attracted criticism from Kenyans, he summoned the person to his office and offered him a job.

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, a nominee for the position of CS Mining, appreciated the appointment and promised to deliver.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Almighty Allah for this opportunity to once again serve the great people of Kenya in a different capacity. Upon confirmation, I look forward to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the Blue Economy, Mining and Maritime sectors take a leading role in the socio-economic transformation of our nation,” Joho said.

Outgoing Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, who has been picked for the position of Energy and Petroleum CS, thanked ODM leader Raila Odinga for his mentorship.

“It will be a great honour and privilege to serve my country in this new capacity if I secure the approval of the National Assembly. My gratitude to Baba Raila Odinga for his enduring mentorship and tutelage,”he said.