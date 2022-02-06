Husband arrested over murder of Nyahururu teacher

Detectives in Nyahururu town are burning the midnight oil to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance and the murder of a Secondary school teacher whose body was discovered dumped in a water well on Friday, two months after her disappearance.

The decomposing body of Miriam Wanjiru, a teacher at Bishop Louis Secondary School, who went missing in December 17 was found dumped along that of unidentified woman at Igwamiti village on the outskirts of Nyahururu town.

The second body was badly mutilated while the head was missing from the recovered body parts of Ms Wanjiru.

Last week a suspect was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Ms Wanjiru.

Hours later, the suspect Antony Mutahi, 29, lead detectives to a water well in Igwamiti village on the outskirts of Nyahururu town where he together with others had dumped the body of the English Literature teacher.

At the 90 feat water well, the mutilated body of Ms Wanjiru was found dumped with its head missing. Another body of an unidentified woman was also found alongside that of Ms Wanjiru.

Detectives later arrested other seven people suspected to have played part in the murder and relocation of the body of Ms Wanjiru from the scene of murder the dumping site, among them Ms Wanjiru’s husband, Peter Kanyi.

Also in the list is a taxi driver who reportedly transported the body to the scene.

Investigations have unearthed that before Ms Wanjiru’s disappearance last year, Kanyi had told her that he had taken poison and had been admitted at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital.

She would later disappear on her way back from the hospital where she allegedly went to visit Kanyi.

Investigations have revealed that Kanyi was neither admitted nor treated at the said hospital.

“The two had been involved in a dispute after Ms Wanjiru sold a matatu she had bought for the husband,” an officer privy to the investigations told the Nation.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri who accompanied senior security officers to the scene said the suspects were being held for questioning.

"We have been following up the matter since December 18, last year when the deceased was reported to be missing. Our detectives have managed to crack the web and managed to arrest the suspects who are being held for questioning," he said.

The county commissioner has, however, noted that the second body was yet to be identified and was awaiting DNA testing to reveal its identity.

"Though the first body was headless, we strongly believe that it is that of Ms Wanjiru. The second body must be subjected to DNA testing and other scientific analysis to identify its identity," he said.

The County Commissioner noted that the eight are set to be arraigned in court after police are done with investigations.

Family, residents and local leaders have since called on police to ensure that those behind the murder have been prosecuted and that justice have been served.

"No stone should be left unturned, we want detectives to unravel the murder and ensure that justice is served. It is unfortunate that very young children have been left without their mother," said Nominated MCA Irene Wacuka.

The two bodies were moved to the Nyahururu County Referral hospital mortuary.