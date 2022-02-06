Husband arrested over murder of Nyahururu teacher

Crime scene

The decomposing body parts of Miriam Wanjiru, who went missing in December 17, were found dumped in water well.

Photo credit: File

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Detectives in Nyahururu town are burning the midnight oil to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance and the murder of a Secondary school teacher whose body was discovered dumped in a water well on Friday, two months after her disappearance.

