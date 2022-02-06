Mollen Akinyi

Mollen Akinyi who reportedly killed her three children and later died by suicide at her Gilgil home.

Family tragedy as woman kills her three children, takes own life

By  Macharia Mwangi

An act of compassion by a military officer, perhaps fuelled by the desire to keep his family glued together, ended tragically after his spouse poisoned their three children and later died by suicide.

