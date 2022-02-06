British Murder Suspects

Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim, 24 (left) and Monteiro Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, have been extradited to face trial in the U.K.

| Pool

News

Prime

British murder suspects recorded songs in Nairobi

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The two British citizens who were deported back to the UK to face murder charges this week were popular musicians in the London drill rap scene whose careers skyrocketed with music produced in Nairobi while they were hiding in Kenya after allegedly committing murder.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.