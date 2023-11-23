Human rights violations still rampant under William Ruto government, says KNCHR

Kenya Kwanza Government efforts to address human rights violations are still insufficient, a watchdog says.

It also says the lofty promises that were to be met in the first 100 days in office, remain a pipe-dream with skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

The Kenya Nation Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Roselyn Odede in her state of the human rights report, raised concern over the rising cost of living hindering the enjoyment of economic and social rights.

Ms Odede said President William Ruto's pledge to reduce the cost of living within the first 100 days in office remains unfulfilled with skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and questioned the effectiveness of the government-to-government oil importation deal, which she said has failed to achieve its purpose of reducing the cost of living.

“As a commission, we have noted the rising cost of living impeding the enjoyment of economic and social rights. President Ruto promised to lower the cost of living in the first 100 days in office. Whereas there is a decline in the prices of some household commodities such as unga, the commission is concerned at the rapidly escalating cost of fuel and electricity,” said Ms Odede.

Extrajudicial killings

With regard to the right to life, the commission found that between January 2022 and June 2023, a total of 22 extrajudicial killings and nine cases of enforced disappearances allegedly committed by the security agencies took place.

A further 39 bodies were retrieved from Yala River and Aberdare Forest. A total of 47 deaths were also recorded during the countrywide Anti-government demonstrations between March and July 2023 and during the elections in 2022.

“The commission is concerned at the arbitrary killing as well as the cases of enforced disappearance which continue to infringe and threaten the right to life. Investigations have pointed out to the security agencies and in some cases the involvement of non-state actors including bandits...the commission reiterates that the right to life is sacrosanct and one that needs to be respected by all persons,” Ms Odede said.

The vulnerable in society have been hit hard by the rising cost of living. Ms Odede noted in her report that there is a need for the government to increase the registration of vulnerable people, including those living with disabilities, and to increase disbursements to cushion them.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that of the 3 million unemployed in the country, the majority are youth. Ms Odede said the rising unemployment rate was a cause for concern that should be resolved by the national and county governments by expanding opportunities.

The commission also questioned the government's three percent housing fund levy, which it said was implemented in a "very controversial" manner, and urged the government to stop the evictions in various parts of the country.

Citing evictions in the Athi River, Sasimwani and Nkarety areas of Narok County, the KNHCR said the Kenya Kwanza government had failed to live up to its promise to stop unauthorised evictions and demolitions.

The lobby group has also said the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is still filled with confusion with 160,00 learners now left out of school due to the confusion. Ms Odede called on the Ministry of Education to follow up and ensure that there is no repeat of transition gaps and work towards bridging the teacher deficit.

Regarding the new university funding model, KNHRC said the government is yet to clear the air regarding the criteria they will use to award the scholarships and loans for the learners. The commission said the Mean Testing Instrument framework that commenced in September 2023 is clouded in mystery.

“What does the MTI entail, how it is being conducted and who/which state agency will be responsible among others? There is a notable delay in the disbursement of funds to universities and TVETs that has disrupted learning,” she added.

KNCHR is also concerned about the recent move by the government to introduce the Social Health Insurance Fund which proposes to change the premium contributions from monthly to annual which it observes will lead to a financial strain on Kenyans.