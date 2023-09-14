Cases of torture more than double as Kenya records rise in extrajudicial killings: IMLU
Kenya has recorded an increase in torture and related rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture of children, the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) reports.
Cases of torture and related violations hit 482 in October 2022 and August 2023 from 232 in a similar period the year before.
Out of these 482 cases, 351 were torture and inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment, while 128 were extrajudicial executions and three were enforced disappearances, the NGO reported.
Majority of victims and survivors were young men aged 18-35 years.
More follows…