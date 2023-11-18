President Ruto reluctant to act on high cost of living, Raila says

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM has accused President William Ruto of reluctance in bringing down the cost of living despite agreeing for negotiations.

ODM Parliamentary Group meeting convened on Friday, noted that millions of Kenyans were suffering as a result of new tax measures imposed by President Ruto’s administration.

The sentiment by ODM comes barely a day after the talks between President Ruto and Mr Odinga hit a deadlock that could collapse the negotiations should there be no compromise by next Wednesday, when the team meets Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

The dialogue team declared a stalemate during a report-writing retreat in Machakos, forcing them to adjourn pre-maturely.

Mr Odinga has repeatedly indicated that he will not sign the final document by the National Dialogue Committee should it fail to address the high cost of living.

“The cost of living is a thorn in the flesh of millions of Kenyans. Kenyans are suffering and forced to bear the brunt of high taxes and unreasonable levies imposed by Kenya Kwanza administration,” the party said in its resolutions read by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.