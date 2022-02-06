Huge fire breaks out at Aberdare National Park

A huge fire at Aberdare National Park that started on Saturday night is yet to be contained.

Kenya Forest Service head of Conservancy, Central Highlands Samuel Ihure told the Nation that the wildfire is mostly affecting the Northern part of the Aberdares in Eburru area.

"This could be arson given that five fires broke out last night. We have teams on the ground working to put it out," Mr Ihure said.

The extent of damage is still unknown but teams from KFS, local community and conservation groups are currently battling the wildfires.

"At the moment it is hard to estimate the extent of the damage as aerial surveillance was hindered by extreme winds. The teams on site haven't also managed to give feedback due to network issues," the KFS boss said.

Mount Kenya Trust, one of the organisations involved in battling the fire, said the fire was still spreading as of Sunday evening.

“The fires are spreading very fast because of the current dry conditions in the area,” Mt Kenya Trust said in a statement.