Rowdy youths storm Kuresoi KFS station, torch 6 houses

Kuresoi KFS

Kenya Forest Service officers at Out-Post Station look at ruins of their houses which were burnt down by angry residents at Gacharage village in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, on April 18, 2021.  

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

A section of Gacharage Kenya Forest Service (KFS) station, in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, was on Sunday afternoon set ablaze by rowdy youth.

