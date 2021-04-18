Rowdy youths storm Kuresoi KFS station, torch 6 houses

A section of Gacharage Kenya Forest Service (KFS) station, in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, was on Sunday afternoon set ablaze by rowdy youth.

The youths were protesting the arrest of one of them who had been found burning charcoal at a nearby forest.

They claimed KFS officers had beaten and injured their colleague. They burnt down six houses belonging to the KFS officers.

An eye witnesses told Nation that angry youths stormed the station and pelted the officers’ houses with stones before setting them on fire.

“Earlier today, our officers arrested one man who was found burning charcoal in the Mau Forest Complex before rowdy youths stormed the station and torched houses. Nothing has been salvaged from the houses,” said Mau East KFS Operational Commander Samuel Nkarabali.

During the incident, the angry mob also injured one of the KFS officer’s wife and destroyed the station’s fence. The police have arrested two suspects in connection to the incident.