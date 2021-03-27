Puzzle of fierce forest fire in Laikipia

Loldaiga fire

More than 10,000 acres of the Loldaiga Hills have been destroyed in the fire reported to have started three days ago.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu  &  Amina Wako

Explosives could have started the devastating fire that continues to ravage Loldaiga Hills in Laikipia County,  where British soldiers have been training.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man arrested for having heroin worth Sh2 million

  2. Tanzanian arrested in Mombasa with heroin worth Sh15m

  3. PRIME Kisumu’s dreaded ‘bouncers’

  4. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 buried

  5. Isiolo police arrest 49 revellers for smoking shisha

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.