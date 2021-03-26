British soldiers blamed for huge blaze sweeping through Lolldaiga

The fire has destroyed thousands of acres in the area.

Photo credit: Batuk
kimanthi (1)

By  Kennedy Kimathi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze sweeping through Lolldaiga, Laikipia that was sparked by British soldiers during a training exercise. 

