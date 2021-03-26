British soldiers blamed for huge blaze sweeping through Lolldaiga
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze sweeping through Lolldaiga, Laikipia that was sparked by British soldiers during a training exercise.
The British High Commission in Kenya on Friday said investigations are ongoing into the fire.
The fire, which started on Wednesday evening, has destroyed thousands of acres of vegetation as efforts to contain it continues.
The British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), whose soldiers were training in the area, also confirmed the fire outbreak.
A report by the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, indicates that four adult elephants and a calf are feared dead.
The blaze is reported to have started as British troops were cooking a meal and accidentally set surrounding grass alight.
More follows...