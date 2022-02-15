Abdi Hassan

Abdi Hassan (centre), accompanied by other relatives, speaks in Hola on February 14, 2022 about the unfortunate death of his brother Hussein Hassan.

| Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Tana family’s search for ICU bed ended up in death 488km away

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to family members, Mzee Hussein Hassan had developed a growth in his stomach.
  • The journey on the rough road bore a lot of uncertainty and with a patient in critical condition.

A 67-year-old man lost the battle for his life last Friday because Tana River County, where he had undergone successful surgery, does not have intensive care facilities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.