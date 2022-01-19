Abdishakur Saidi

Abdishakur Saidi, who was stabbed in the eye on New Year’s Eve, with his mother Sarah Boku at the Kenyatta National Hospital. 

| Pool

How teen survived surgery to remove knife from his eye

By  Nasibo Kabale

What you need to know:

  • On January 5, Saidi was wheeled into theatre and the 12-hour surgery that would change his life started.
  • The knife that was sticking out his left eye had gone through the eye to the base of the skull and raptured his left globe.

When Abdi Shakur Saidi,17, arrived at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on New Year’s Day with a knife sticking out his left eye, doctors knew they had their work cut out for them.

