How Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda mirrors Jaramogi’s woes in 1966

By  Levin Opiyo

What you need to know:

  • Jaramogi resigned as vice-president after differing with his boss, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.
  • Unable to block Jaramogi from visiting Uganda, he was stopped at Busia border on his return, forced to “strip naked” for a search.

Reports that Deputy President William Ruto was recently blocked from flying to Uganda echo the woes of Kenya’s first vice-president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in October 1966 at Embakasi Airport and Busia border post.

