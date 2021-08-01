Kenya Air Force rebel
From colonialists to Kenyatta government: The mutineers that shaped the country 

By  Levin Opiyo

What you need to know:

  • The earliest recorded military revolt happened in Baringo on September 23, 1897 when Nubian soldiers staged a mutiny at Eldama Ravine
  • Declassified records by the British government show that Kenya had at least three mutinies before the famous 1982 coup attempt against Moi.

The attempted military coup on August 1, 1982 remains one of Kenya’s defining moments 39 years later. Perhaps what makes it more memorable is that, according to many expert accounts, it is thought to have resulted in — or at least accelerated — President Daniel arap Moi being a less tolerant leader four years after he succeeded Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and Kenya turning into a more authoritarian State.

