How robbers carted Sh2m from Prime Bank 

Detectives are pursuing the possibility that Wednesday evening’s Sh2.3 million heist at a bank in Nakuru was an inside job.

Police believe that the five robbers who raided the Prime Bank Westside Mall Nakuru branch on Kenyatta Avenue, and carted away the money, may have colluded with bank employees.

A security guard at the Westside mall who sought anonymity told the Nation that the robbers walked into the bank hall before they launched the attack.

"The five young men arrived at the bank at around 4pm on Wednesday evening and posed as customers, but when they entered the bank hall, they forced their way into the main banking hall where they executed their robbery," said the security guard.

"Even after the robbery, they walked out of the bank without any commotion and used motorcycles to flee from the scene," added the security guard.

According to a senior detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) camera footage has revealed the identities of some of the suspects, who include a member of staff at the bank.

"We are still reviewing the CCTV footage obtained from the premises and we have established that the robbery may have been well planned. We have so far identified some of the faces of the suspects and we will soon arrest them. So far, bank employees, including the manager have recorded statements that will help us to arrest the suspects. We have so far made meaningful progress in our investigations,” said the detective.

Investigations into robbery

However, yesterday, Nakuru Town East sub county Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru told the Nation, no arrests had been made yet, but investigations were under way.

"We have handed over the matter to the DCI who have launched investigations into the robbery. The suspects will be tracked down and arrested," said Ms Kabukuru.

The Nation learnt that Nakuru detectives, led by Divisional Criminal Investigative Officer Anthony Sunguti, had interrogated some bank staff in connection with the robbery.

Detectives say the CCTV tapes that captured the activities before, during and after the robbery, had been extracted and are helping them to track down the suspects.

Yesterday the Nation established that operations at the bank continue as usual, but two security guards had been posted at the entrance to usher in customers.

However, shockingly, the security guards manning the main entrance, are not armed, raising questions over the security of the customers and employees at the bank.

There were no armed police officers guarding the bank, when the Nation visited yesterday.

According to a statement recorded at the Nakuru Central police station, the robbers, while armed with a homemade gun, a hammer, knives and a panga, held nine members of staff hostage before they made away with the money.

Homemade gun recovered

"CCTV footage showed that a KK security guard on duty, a Mr Tobias Juma, opened the main door of the bank for the robbers. After entering the banking hall, the robbers commandeered the members of staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million," read part of the police report.

The report further indicates that the robbers injured a teller, Mr Meshack Tanui, 37, who was later rushed to the Aga Khan hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The robbery that occurred at 4:30pm was reported by the bank's branch manager, Mr Suraj Rawal.

Police found one homemade gun, one hammer, a Huawei mobile phone and a Sh1,000 note from the scene.

Detectives from Nakuru East visited the scene on Wednesday evening.

"About six bank officials have recorded statements with the police, to help in the investigations. We suspect that the theft was organised with the help of bank staff,” said the police source.

Part of the money that was stolen was in a strong room, which the robbers easily accessed directed by staff.