The five armed robbers raided the Nakuru branch of Prime Bank at Westside Mall on Wednesday evening and stole Sh2.3 million.

How robbers carted Sh2m from Prime Bank 

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • Police believe the robbers who raided the bank may have colluded with employees. 
  • A guard on duty opened the main door of the bank for the robbers, police reports says.

Detectives are pursuing the possibility that Wednesday evening’s Sh2.3 million heist at a bank in Nakuru was an inside job. 

