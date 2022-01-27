Armed robbers steal Sh2.3m from Nakuru’s Prime Bank branch

Five armed robbers on Wednesday evening raided the Nakuru branch of Prime Bank at Westside Mall and stole Sh2.3 million. The bank is located along Nakuru's Kenyatta Avenue.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the robbers who were armed with a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga, forced their way into the banking hall, where they held nine employees hostage before they made away with the cash.

"CCTV footage showed that a KK security guard on duty, Tobias Juma, opened the main door of the bank for the robbers. After entering the banking hall, they then commandeered the members of staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million," read the police report.

The report filed at Nakuru Central Police Station indicates that the robbers injured a teller, Mr Meshack Tanui, during the daylight heist.

The teller was later rushed to the Aga khan Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Detectives from Nakuru East visited the scene on Wednesday evening but were yet to make arrests.

The robbery that occurred at around 4.30pm was reported by the bank's branch manager, Suraj Rawal.

Police recovered one homemade gun, one hammer, a Huawei mobile phone and a Sh1,000 note from the scene.

Police, who said they suspect that the theft was organised with the help of bank staff, are pursuing the robbers said to have escaped using motorbikes.

A source told the Nation that detectives have started investigations into the heist, with bank officials and security guards expected to record statements with the police.