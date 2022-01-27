Armed robbers steal Sh2.3m from Nakuru’s Prime Bank branch

Five armed robbers on Wednesday evening raided the Nakuru branch of Prime Bank at Westside Mall and stole Sh2.3 million. The bank is located along Nakuru's Kenyatta Avenue.

