Anwar Abdul Majid Muhammad
Pool

News

Prime

How an Indian terror fugitive lived in Nairobi under cover as a rice importer

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Munaf Halari registered in Kenya Magnum Africa Limited, a perfect disguise as a businessman.
  • The shadowy man’s name was not Anwar Muhammad – as indicated in his documents.


When a “rice importing” company going by the name Magnum Africa Limited was registered in Nairobi on May 18, 2007, few people, or perhaps nobody at the Registrar of Companies, took notice of the anomalies.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

  2. Liberia reimposes anti-Covid rules as cases spike

  3. Will Covid-19 limit India’s ventures into Africa?

  4. Museveni: Uganda-made Covid vaccine will be ready soon

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.