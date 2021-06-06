Francis Atwoli
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

From Dik Dik to Atwoli Road: Our Cotu brother gets into a street fight

By  John Kamau

  • In 1964, City Hall had come up with a policy that no Nairobi street would be renamed after a living person.
  • There was a reason: to protect individuals from such nasty showdowns as what is currently happening.

Once upon a time, until November 14, 1963, there used to be a statue of Lord Delamere, binoculars in hand, at the junction of modern-day Kenyatta Avenue and opposite The Stanley Hotel. But at the dawn of independence, and aware that it would not last the mischief of vandals and anger of nationalists, the family decided to remove it before City Mayor, alderman Charles Rubia, yanked it from its pedestal.

