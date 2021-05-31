Francis Atwoli sparks more criticism over Dik Dik Road renaming

Last Thursday's renaming of Dik Dik Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County, to Francis Atwoli Road continues to draw outrage among Kenyans.

The sign was brought down just a day after it was erected by the Nairobi County Government, but was re-erected by acting Governor Ann Kananu's administration on Sunday.

Mr Atwoli, secretary-general of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) tweeted about the restoration of the road sign, sparking criticism by the public.

The Nairobi County Government has reinstalled the sign. If you think you came from the moon go try remove it again. Also, a CCTV has been installed for the security of the area.

— Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) May 30, 2021

However, activist and politician Boniface Mwangi did not waste time with his response, in which he said he would personally remove the sign when he returns to the country.

“I came from the womb of a brave woman. If that sign is still up when l come back home, l shall personally remove it. @AtwoliDza, you have violated chapter 6 of the Constitution on integrity. Installing a camera to guard a road sign is a waste of our taxes to please your fat ego.”

Mr Mwangi, once a candidate for the Starehe parliamentary seat, earlier asked residents of Dik Dik Gardens to remove the road sign.

Dear people of Dik Dik Gardens, we are asking you to remove the disgrace of Atwoli road sign in your neighbourhood. If the sign remains, your children will be infected with extreme Atwolisis. We know none of you want their child to become like Atwoli. Yours truly, Active Citizens https://t.co/gjFCZpUhhY — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 30, 2021

Reacting to Mr Mwangi’s tweet, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said he was ready to represent the activist should he be “wrongfully or maliciously arrested for taking down the sign.

“If you are wrongly or maliciously arrested undertaking the noble task of removing that eyesore from the street, I will get you a lawyer or pay for your legal services or represent you personally...the choice is yours!”

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo joined the fray, questioning why the Cotu boss was keen on having a road named after him.

Why fight so hard to have it there. If they remove, let it be and move on. — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) May 30, 2021

Another Twitter user, Omwami Sande Oyolo, asked Mr Atwoli to accept the removal of the sign and move on since there was no public participation.

“Kenyans can't pay for CCTV to maintain Atwoli's road sign... @AtwoliDza is the reigning Kenyan disaster."

Another one by the name Incognito also chimed in.

True....forcing it only worsens the situation. The message has been sent....he doesn't deserve a road named after him. Let him come to terms with that. The physical act ain't important. — Incognito (@ZeeZag1) May 30, 2021

One of the Twitter users, handle @_Moenga, noted that vandalism is a criminal act and "whosoever celebrates it has a sick mind”. Another, handle @mwanawassa, wondered what 'Dik Dik' meant and said Atwoli was the better name for the road.