Honour people on merit

The raging controversy over the renaming of a Nairobi road after Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has revived the perennial question of who deserves such an honour. Even more important is the criteria that determine such public recognition, who makes the decision and how it should be done.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary-general Atwoli’s name now graces a public road in the city’s plush Kileleshwa neighbourhood.

The city county has explained that Mr Atwoli was recognised for being a champion of workers’ rights. That is, of course, true. But whether this was enough justification to name a road in the capital after him is still a matter of debate.

What is not clear is whether in choosing to rename Dik Dik Road Francis Atwoli Road, the city authorities even considered why it was given an antelope’s name. Was this meant to sensitise the public on the conservation of this animal? Quite interesting is acting Governor Anne Kananu’s remark that “this road has been named after my good friend and brother…” Could it have been more out of the friendship between the two?

However, quite damning is the revelation that the road was renamed without the approval of the City County Assembly. It also flouted the requirement that the executive should grant or reject the request within three months. It took just several days.

At the national level, there is now a fully-fledged council whose key objective is to come up with a fair and appropriate means of recognising and honouring heroes. The National Heroes Council is the answer to the questions that have arisen in the past, when some undeserving characters were feted.