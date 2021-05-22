President Daniel Arap Moi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Yippee! Kanu turns 61, but what is there to celebrate about our political parties?

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • In 1986, President Daniel Arap Moi declared that the party was above government, Judiciary and Parliament.
  • When the final history of Kanu is written, it will be about intrigues, murder, mayhem and plunder.


The former ruling party Kanu this week turned 61 albeit without ballyhoo. And since a chief had once forced me to pay for Kanu membership, in exchange for my identity card, let me celebrate the party that later became the citadel of arrogance and hubris – until it was humbled at the ballot box.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.