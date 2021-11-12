Laikipia Nature Conservancy

The main entrance to Laikipia Nature Conservancy in Laikipia West where two GSU officers were killed during an operation to flash out bandits.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How four security personnel met their deaths in Laikipia ambush

By  Eric Matara  &  Steve Njuguna

What you need to know:

  • Despite heavy presence of security personnel, bandit attacks have continued in the insecurity-hit parts of Laikipia West.
  • Top security chiefs in the country are said to be considering a fresh gun mop-up in the insecurity-prone areas.

On Wednesday morning, an unknown number of armed bandits attempted to raid the Kamwenje General Service Unit (GSU) command centre on the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.