Laikipia insecurity
File | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

Bandit attacks continue in Laikipia despite security operation

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Over the past two months, more than 15 people have been killed and about 400 families displaced from their homes in Ol Moran and Githiga wards in Laikipia County in bandit and cattle rustling attacks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.