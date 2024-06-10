House of guns: When MPs go trigger-happy

There has been an upsurge in cases of lawmakers mishandling or misusing their licensed firearms which at times leads to fatalities or serious injuries.

Political rivalry is the main reason for the shootings, and this has attracted the attention of investigators, with some incidences leading to court cases.

Security experts are now calling on politicians to show restraint.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe

On May 17, chaos erupted over a market involving four Members of Parliament in Thika town. Gun shots were fired and when calm was restored, a man had been shot dead and another hurt.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe was implicated in the shooting and was arrested. On Friday, Machakos Judge Francis Olel freed him on a Sh2 million bond after pleading not guilty. The judge ordered the MP to appear in court on July 17.

Other lawmakers present during the incident were host MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge.

Paul Ongili - Embakasi East MP





Popularly known as Babu Owino, the MP was arrested in 2020 after being accused of shooting DJ Evolve at an entertainment joint in Nairobi. The lawmaker and his aide rushed the DJ to Nairobi Hospital after the incident.

The MP was seized and detained at Kilimani Police Station

The youthful leader paid the DJ’s hospital bills. And in August 2023, Mr Owino was let off the hook in the case.

The trial magistrate, Bernard Ochoi, ruled that the prosecution failed to adduce enough evidence against the lawmaker and cleared him.

Didmus Barasa- Kimilili MP

On August 9, 2022, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was arrested in connection with a shooting incident which claimed the life of Mr Brian Olunga.

The deceased was an aide of Mr Brian Khaemba, Mr Barasa’s main opponent in the 2022 General Election.

Didmus Barasa claims he did not go into hiding to avoid arrest

Mr Olunga was waiting to join the university.

Mr Barasa went into hiding, and the then Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, who is now the National Intelligence Service boss, ordered his arrest.

Didmus: I also want to know what killed that young man

The lawmaker was smoked out of his hiding place and recorded a statement with the police.

In July 2023, the court acquitted Mr Barasa.

Samuel Arama- Nakuru West MP

On July 19, 2023, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama was put on the spot for brandishing his firearm to scare away protesters in Nakuru.

The MP, who was captured in a video that made rounds on social media, was holding a pistol as he ordered protesters to disperse immediately.

MP Samuel Arama brandishes gun at protesters

The ODM lawmaker was against anti-government protests that had been called by his party leader, Mr Raila Odinga. His actions were condemned.

Mr Anthony Wahome, who once served as the chairman of the National Gun Owners Association, said that the MP was a threat even to himself.

Sylvanus Osoro, South Mugirango MP vs Simba Arati Kisii Governor

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has accused South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro of being behind an incident in which four people were shot early this year. But Mr Osoro has rubbished the allegations.

In January, Governor Arati had made a stop at Nyakembene market in South Mugirango when drama unfolded, just before gunshots rent the air.

The governor alleged that while he was addressing people, some goons arrived armed with at least three AK-47 rifles.

An amateur video, which made the rounds on social media captured the events, with one man seen brandishing a gun.

Mr Arati was whisked away to his car by his security team and he went and recorded a statement with the police.

However, Mr Osoro maintains that he was in Nyamarambe to issue bursaries and only learnt of the incident after it had taken place.

David Sankok- East Africa Legislative Assembly

In May 2022, the son of David Sankok, who is an MP at the East Africa Legislative Assembly, shot himself dead at his father’s home in Narok County.

Police, at the time, said that the son identified as Memusi Sankok had used his father’s gun.

When a probe began, it emerged that the lawmaker was in possession of two firearms.

The family and the police said that Memusi Sankok was supposed to join Form Three at Kericho High School and had been asked to report back, but disagreed with his father's advise.

When the incident took place, Mr Sankok was at Osim Country Lodge with his workers.

No one in the family heard the gunshots.

Police said that the deceased accessed his mother’s handbag and took the key to his parents’ bedroom.

He then opened a safe where he found a shotgun that was stored there and is reported to have used it to end his life.

Ben Njoroge - Former nominated Senator

In February 2017, Mr Ben Njoroge was captured in a video footage opening fire on a group of workers who had gone to raid his petrol station along the Naivasha- Nakuru Highway. Mr Polycarp Igathe, at the time the Vivo Energy MD, was caught up in the melee. Mr Njoroge was charged with causing disturbance. He denied the claims.

Former Gun Owners Association secretary-general Sammy Onyango said that it is important for guns to be handled carefully.

He said that political leaders should set a good example; they should be orderly so as to maintain a good image in society.

“First it is very wrong to discharge a firearm in a crowded place no matter what. This is because one is not sure where the bullet will land. In the Kiambu case, a person was killed,” he said.

He said it is not wrong for a politician to own a firearm, but they should not misuse the weapons.

Nairobi-based security expert George Musamali echoed his sentiments. He said the political class had shown in the recent past that the country was in a crisis.

He said this only puts to question the criteria used before anyone is given a firearm. Mr Musamali said that from how the politicians have been behaving the process of issuing firearm licences has been abused.