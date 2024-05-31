MP Gabriel Kagombe arrested over fatal shooting of boda boda rider
What you need to know:
- Boda boda rider was killed when two groups of politicians and their supporters clashed.
- Police Service spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the arrest on Friday evening.
The Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, Gabriel Kagombe, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a boda boda rider in Thika two weeks ago.
The National Police Service spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the arrest on Friday evening.
According to the Police Spokesperson, the MP went into hiding after the incident, until police officers located him in Kileleshwa.
The boda boda rider, David Nduati, was killed and another person was injured when two groups of Kiambu politicians and their supporters clashed over a market project in Thika town.