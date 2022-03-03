House help jailed for life after Facebook friend lured her into child pornography

The domestic worker at Shanzu Chief Magistrate’s Court on January 19, 2022. She pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a four-year-old child.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

  • Anne, 20, naively trusted a stranger on Facebook who lured her into the dark world of child pornography.
  • Anne was accused of defiling a minor and filming the act for distribution. She pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the minor.

When Anne (real name hidden to protect the identity of a minor) left her Taita-Taveta home for Mombasa in 2018, she had lofty ambitions and considerable plans for her future.

