The domestic worker at Shanzu Chief Magistrate’s Court on January 19, 2022. She pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a four-year-old child.

Alarm over child porn syndicate linked to house helps  

By  Brian Ocharo

  • The house help currently helping sleuths from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit to identify the people behind the trade.
  • The suspect appeared before a Shanzu court where she pleaded guilty to the offence of sexually assaulting the four-year-old-boy.

Police in Mombasa have launched investigations into the activities of an international syndicate said to be promoting and trading in child pornography.

