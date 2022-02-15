Electric fence to solve human-elephant conflict

Phillip Muli paces along a solar-powered fence around his homestead in Ngiluni Village, Makueni County .
Photo credit: PIUS MAUNDU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Marauding elephants have impoverished agricultural communities bordering Tsavo East National Park for decades. This season, however, dozens of farmers in Mtito Andei, Makueni County expect bumper harvest, all thanks to a solar-powered electric fence project.
 
"We expect to fill our granaries with maize and cowpeas,” said Mr Phillip Muli, a peasant farmer in Ngiluni Village while showing Healthy Nation around flourishing cowpeas in his plot.

