Solar fence to help keep jumbos from Taita homes, farms

Solar fence

Jimmy Muli, inspecting a solar powered fence in Sagalla Area Taita Taveta County that will be used in scaring away elephants from intruding in people's homes. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

As you relax on your couch in a gated estate, a brick-walled fence, a security guard and a short electric fence on top of the wall is enough protection from outsiders.

