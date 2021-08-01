Nema approves Sh125m fence to control Tsavo park elephants

Tsavo National Park elephants

An elephant crosses the Tsavo East game drive along the Voi-Mwatate-Taveta road. Nema has approved the setting up of an electric fence to seal off a hole used by elephants at a section of Tsavo East National Park.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has approved the setting up of an electric fence to seal off a hole at a section of Tsavo East National Park which borders Makueni County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.