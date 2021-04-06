Taita residents decry rising Jumbo invasion in their farms

Mr Kimwanda Nganga shows his house which was destroyed by elephants in Bughuta, Taita Taveta county. Elephants have invaded many parts of Taita Taveta county raising security fears among residents.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

An increase in human-wildlife conflict has been reported in parts of Taita Taveta raising fears of food insecurity due to invasions on farms. 

