Havi's case on Sputnik jab ban certified as urgent

Nelson Havi

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi addresses a press conference on October 7, 2020 at the LSK offices in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A case filed by the Law Society of Kenya challenging the government's decision to ban importation of Covid-19 vaccines by the private sector has been certified urgent by the High Court in Nairobi.

