The Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine,
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be shipped out

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

  • Pharmacy Board says the remaining doses must be re-exported.
  • 228 Kenyans have received the banned jab.

The State drugs regulator has said the entire consignment of the banned Russian Covid-19 vaccine must be shipped out of the country unless the Health ministry grants special exemptions. 

