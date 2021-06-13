Harry Thuku
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Remembering Harry Thuku, the freedom fighter who turned traitor

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Harry Thuku's opposition to the Kipande system made him form Young Kikuyu Association.
  • The freedom fighter later chickened out of the struggle for Kenya's independence.

As we celebrate the 51st anniversary of Harry Thuku’s death tomorrow, it is time we review his place in our history – as much has been distorted.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in 2 more districts

  2. PRIME Inside William Ruto’s ‘ground game’

  3. Controversy hangs over Khan at ICC

  4. PRIME Treasury understates debt by Sh609bn in new budget

  5. Linturi allowed limited access to Runda home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.