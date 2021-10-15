Govt will appeal Huduma Namba court ruling, Matiang’i says

Dr Matiang’i said the government had good intentions by enlisting people on Huduma Namba and offered to educate other arms of government on why it should be rolled out.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Friday announced that the government would appeal Thursday's court ruling that nullified Huduma Namba roll out.

