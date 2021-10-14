Judge orders State to regularise Huduma Namba roll out

Huduma namba card

A woman displays her Huduma Namba card. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Joseph Wangui

The High Court on Thursday declared the government's rollout of Huduma Namba cards unconstitutional on grounds that no data protection safeguards were implemented by the Interior ministry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.