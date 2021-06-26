Agency pledges action after complaints over political parties 'data breach'

Party membership

A number of Kenyans have discovered that they had been registered in various political parties without their consent.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans have complained on social media about illegal access to their personal data, which saw some listed as members of political parties without their knowledge or consent.

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kasait has promised to ensure sufficient security for personal data despite increased cases of unauthorised access.

