Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Huduma Namba
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How defaulted mobile loans became Huduma Namba's Achilles heel

logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

A montage of factors, including defaulted mobile loans and a change in the distribution policy by the government have left the issuance of Huduma Namba cards in limbo.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.