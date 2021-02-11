Nairobians snub messages asking them to pick Huduma cards

Following the recent roll-out of mass distribution of Huduma Namba cards by the government, Only 13.6 per cent of Nairobi residents have picked theirs.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said only 300,000 out of 2.2 million people have responded to the messages sent to them asking them to pick the cards.

Speaking Wednesday during press briefing in Nairobi, Col (Rtd) Oguna said the distribution that started in Nairobi on February 2 will move to other counties in two weeks.

“We are concerned that so far only 300,000 people have responded to the text messages. We would like to urge those who have received the messages to provide the requested information and subsequently pick the cards,” he said.

‘Ignoring’ messages

“People are getting these messages and perhaps just [ignoring them],” he added.

He said the Huduma secretariat has been sending out two messages to those who had registered with the first one requesting for the details of where they would like to collect their cards while the second one informs them that their cards are ready.

Col (Rtd) Oguna said the secretariat will decide where to send the cards for those who do not respond to the messages.

The government announced that the second registration will start in April, giving a chance to those who did no enrol in the first exercise to acquire the document set to replace the national identity card.