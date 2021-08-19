Devolution conference put off after Uhuru’s directive on gatherings

CoG Chairman Martin Wambora

Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora who on August 19, 2021 announced the postponement of the Seventh Annual Devolution Conference.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

The Council of Governors (CoG) has postponed the Seventh Annual Devolution Conference which was to be held in Makueni County between August 23 and August 26, 2021.

