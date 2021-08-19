Devolution conference put off after Uhuru’s directive on gatherings

The Council of Governors (CoG) has postponed the Seventh Annual Devolution Conference which was to be held in Makueni County between August 23 and August 26, 2021.

In a statement on Thursday, CoG Chairman Martin Wambora said the decision to put off the meeting was reached after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday issued a directive suspending all public gatherings.

Mr Wambora said that new dates for the conference will be set.

Earlier, the CoG had said that only delegates who have received the Covid-19 vaccine would be allowed to attend devolution conference in Makueni and that only 1,000 vaccinated delegates would be allowed in.

The conference was expected to adopt a hybrid approach — a combination of virtual and in-person attendance.

In his directives on Wednesday, President Kenyatta extended the ongoing nationwide curfew for a further 60 days, citing escalating Covid-19 infections.

Public gatherings

He further suspended all physical public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by-elections. This prompted the postponement of the devolution conference.

The President said that over the last one week, 18 counties recorded a positivity rate above 20 per cent. At the same time, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Makueni, Machakos, Baringo, Meru, and Nyeri recorded a positivity rate of above 30 per cent.

On Thursday, the CoG said it is committed to delivering a successful and safe conference.

“We must appreciate that we are living in unprecedented times which require all of us to put our health first and that of others for the safety and prosperity of our country,” said Mr Wambora.

The Embu governor also urged Kenyans to get vaccinated and adhere to all health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

Court ruling

And even as the President renewed directives aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19, the High Court Wednesday quashed directives given by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) banning public gatherings and political rallies in the country.

In his ruling, Justice Anthony Mrima said the directives by are unlawful and unconstitutional and that they violate the Constitution for directing law enforcement officers on how to discharge their duties.