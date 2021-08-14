We all have a duty to keep the great devolution promise alive 

Devolution conference

Deputy Chair Council of Governors James Ongwae (right) addresses the media at the COG's Secretariat on August 12, 2021. He flanked by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana (centre) and the latter's deputy Ms Adelina Mwau.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • Unknown to most Kenyans today, the “majimbo” system was more robust than the current devolved system.
  • The regional governments had more power and resources and could veto national-government decisions that undermined regionalism.

One special gift Kenya’s 2010 Constitution bequeathed to the country was devolution, which guarantees decentralised power, resources, public decision-making, citizens’ participation and jobs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.