Let’s turn our Kenyan cultures into a positive force nationally

Akamba Clans Governing Council

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana (right) walks alongside Boniface Kilonzo, the chairman of Akamba Clans Governing Council, an association of the 22 Kamba clans, at Wote Town in Makueni County on July 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, as in many African countries, we are yet to isolate and aggregate the best cultural traits and practices of each ethnic community.
  • Most of our Kenyan ethnic groups have rich cultural content which if harnessed, taught and implemented, will be a veritable asset to the group and, ultimately, Kenya.

Recently the Kithio kya Mukamba Women group, practitioners of Kamba Traditional Religion, trooped to Makueni county’s headquarters with a petition to the governor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.